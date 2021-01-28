Insecurity: 300 female soldiers deploys to Kaduna /Abuja highway

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

In its bid to tackle manece of kidnappers and bandits along Kaduna-Abuja highway, Nigerian Army has deployed 300 female soldier to beef up security on the road.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Kaduna, Major-General Usman Mohammed disclosed this yesterday in Kaduna.

According to him, 300 female soldiers from the Nigeria Army Women Corps (N. A. W. C) have been redeployed to provide the security on the highway.

However, he said that the first batch of 100 female soldiers are on ground and would start work before the arrival of the rest.

He added that the female soldiers were trained in combat and fully armed to man the highway which had become a nightmare to motorists plying the road.

General Mohammed remarked that the Kaduna /Abuja highway is now safe from what it used to be as the level of Kidnapping and banditry have reduced to the bearest level.

He thanked the state government for the accommodation provided to the female corps saying, since the commencement of military operations on the highway, the state had been supportive.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Nasir El-rufai expressed hope that with the deployment of the female soldiers, the insecurity along the highway will soon be a thing of the past.

He expressed gratitude to the military for deploying the troops and assured them of the continued support of the Kaduna State Government.

“The problem of Abuja-Kaduna road will be over with these female soldiers because what a man can do a woman can do better. We believe in the capability of women in this State.

“I am confident the road will be the safest in Nigeria. We will do everything possible to make this operation comfortable. We are very happy to have you. Your presence will inspire others girls to join the military.That is why we have female deputy governor to inspire other women”, El-rufai said.

