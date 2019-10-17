Innovation in housing investment key to devt, says Fashola

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has said innovation in housing investment would lead to development and prosperity.

Fashola said the provision of good roads , houses and consumer credit were part of the major objectives of the present administration in the next level agenda of Mr. President.

He stated this during the unveiling of a Prefabricated Assembly and Installation Building Facility by Karmod Nigeria Limited in Abuja recently.

A statement signed by Stephen Kilebi Deputy-Director (Press), said Fashola pointed out that the President Buhari led administration was ready to collaborate with stakeholders to meet the housing needs of Nigerians.

He commended Karmod Nigeria Limited for its introduction of the building technology , its investment in housing and consumers credit.

He also lauded the company for generating its own power through licensing by the regulator.

The Minister assured the investors of support from the Federal level up to the municipal level in expanding the company business .

Speaking further, the Minister called on members of the public to open accounts with the Federal Mortgage Bank (FMBN) of Nigeria in order to access fund to build or buy their own homes.

Earlier in his remarks , the Chairman Karmod Prefabricated Technology , Turkey , Mesut Cankaya said “As a result of the collaborations , Karmod Nigeria Ltd has become a role player in the sector , it can now assemble small and large projects and produce some of the sub-modular parts by its own.”

Managing Director Karmod Nigeria, Akeem Shagaya in his opening remarks said, “At Karmod Nigeria Limited, we have identified the need for functioned and affordable housing, a prime component in the realization of the federal government’s goal of lifting millions out of poverty and improving the quality of lives.”