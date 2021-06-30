National News

Inmate in Awka bags PGD, Masters degree in Info -Tech

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
Reps to pass Buhari N895.8bn supplementary budget, PIB, others in 2 weeks
Next Article
Reps summon PPPRA boss over unremitted N1.62bn IGR
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
FG re-arrests Nnamdi Kanu, as trial continues July 26 https://t.co/H2XhlaBhP7
12 hours ago
PDP: Zamfara masses solidly behind us https://t.co/rzhmaLAhbR
12 hours ago
Gov Matawalle finally defects to APC, as Yari assures total support https://t.co/bErrh96NvE
12 hours ago
2021: Senate passes N329.963bn budget for FCT https://t.co/XmuRjvvTsK
12 hours ago
PTAD receives £26.5m from investment firm https://t.co/ljEf5ohb3C
12 hours ago
We Are Social Too