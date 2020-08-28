Injustice made me to decamp from APC to SDP-Ex-Gwagwalada chair

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

Injustice made me to decamp from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) alongside my supporters, the former chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council in the FCT, Hon. Abubakar Jibrin Giri has said.

Giri, who stated this in an interview with newsmen in Giri, adding that it was injustice that happened during the 2018 APC Primaries election triggered me to dump APC to SDP

His words: “We are among the founders of APC in the FCT. When it came to party’s primaries in 2018 there was injustice that was why we moved to another political party. In fact, we are registered members of APC since 2014’’.

He pointed out that he had already decamped to APC alongside his supporters, saying that the leaders of APC would soon normalize the issues and announce it officially.

He said: “When the issues are normalized and the people or my supporters asked me to contest, I will definitely come out in 2022 to contest for the chairmanship in Gwagwalada’’.

Commenting on the security challenges and Corona virus pandemic facing the country, he urged religious leaders to pray to God to arrest the situation.

