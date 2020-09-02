Infrastructure: Oyetola inaugurates 13.15km Ada-Igbajo road

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Governor of Osun State Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday fulfilled another electoral promise as he inaugurated the 13.15km Ada-Igbajo road after 32 years of its reconstruction.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan stated this in a statement made available to media in kaduna yesterday.

The road according to the statement was first constructed under the old Western Nigeria by the then Premier, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the mid-50s and was reconstructed in 1987-1988 by the military government of the Old Oyo state.

The Governor disclosed that the administration had in the last one and half year, carried out 28 road intervention efforts across the three Senatorial Districts in the state.

He said the roads were constructed in line with the quality, equitable and adequate service delivery of the government’s Development Agenda.

Flagging off the project at Ija-Oke roundabout in Igbajo, Oyetola said infrastructure development, including road construction/rehabilitation, remains the core component of the Development Agenda of the administration as it remains the vehicle for speedy economic recovery and transformation as well as massive investment delivery.

Oyetola said the administration’s resolve to deliver massive road construction and rehabilitation remains on course despite the challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Henoted that the reconstruction of the road would be completed in the next 90 days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...