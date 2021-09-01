INEC releases list of candidates for Isoko South 1 State constituency bye-election

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

This was confirmed in a statement yesterday by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee if INEC, Mr Festus Okoye in Abuja.

The statement by Okoye reads, “It will be recalled that on Tuesday 10th August 2021, the Commission released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Isoko South 1 State Constituency bye-election following the declaration of vacancy by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

“While we reassure all political parties of a level playing field, the Commission expects parties and candidates to conduct their electioneering campaign and Election Day activities with civility and decorum consistent with the provisions of the law”, it said.