Industrial Slavery: FG to invoke labour laws on two Chinese Coys

Maryam Abeeb, Abuja

The Nigerian Government is set to invoke the labour law to the alleged abuse, sexual harassment, industrial slavery, and maltreatment of Nigerians by the two Chinese ceramics companies in Kogi state.

There has been waves of outcry over the alleged attacks and abuse of Nigerians by the BN Ceramic Company and West Africa ceramics company in the confluence state.

Based on this a non-governmental organization, PAN African united Youth Development Network has dragged the two companies before Nigeria’s Public Complaint Commission demanding for justice for the victims.

Federal government through Nigeria Public Complaint Commission gave this assurance on Monday in Abuja, during a. courtesy visit by Pan Africa United Youth Developments Network.

While speaking, the chairman of the commission Chief Chile Igbawua assured the group that the commission will leave no stone unturned to unravel the alleged industrial slavery and will waste no time to invoke Nigeria labour law to anyone or company found guilty.

