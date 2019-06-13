Indiscriminate dumping of refuse: Delta reads riot act to offenders

Share This





















From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba.

Unevacuated refuse dumps in major cities in Delta state on Wednesday sparked off trouble.

Indiscriminately littering cities such as Asaba, Ughelli towns, Warri and Agbor communities, indications are that the dumps might portend epidemic without urgent steps.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had on Tuesday expressed serious concern on the increasing spate of dumps by yet unidentified persons on major roads, especially in Asaba, Ughelli and Warri metropolis.

“I am afraid there are possiblities of epidemic in Asaba, Ughelli towns and Warri metropolis because of the indiscriminate refuse dumps.

The yet unidentified persons do at wee hours on major roads, especially in Asaba, others, it’s gradually creeping into epidemic and that will not be good for its residents” Okowa lamented.

Sources said that agents responsible for evacuation of refuse dumps in Asaba, others are allegedly involved in bribe takings and in most cases will not evacuate refuses from houses of those who fail to meet their demands..

But the state government on Wednesday vowed to arrest those indiscriminately littering the state with refuses and those without waste bins in their houses.

In a statement issued and signed by the Director of Information, state Ministry of Information, Mr Paul Osahor said that the state government had set up monitoring committee to ensure those involved in indiscriminate refuse dumps are arrested and prosecuted according to the laws.

“The state government has set up monitoring committee to ensure those involved in indiscriminate refuse dumps are arrested and prosecuted according to the laws” the statement averred.

Some residents of Asaba who spoke to journalists, one of them, Barth Inneh Ozah said the state government was not doing enough as its efforts were sabotaged by the unidentified persons dumping refuses on the streets of Asaba.

“The state government should be proactive and come out with holistic approach to sanitation to achieve a clean environment.

The state government should provide a practical approch with the PSP that is workable and efficient in collection of waste bins and its bills.

I pay N1,500 per month for evacuation refuses in my house along DLA road,yet we see refuses dumped at the roads” Inneh Ozah said.