Improve intelligence gathering skills -Reps tell Police, others

By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the federal government to put in place effective collaboration between the security agencies with a view to harmonize and improve on their intelligence gathering and operations.

The House also mandated the committees on Police Affairs and National Security and Intelligence (when constituted) to ensure compliance and report back for further legislative action.

House equally urged the Federal Government to ensure that the Forest Guards responsible for law enforcement in National Parks and forests have their operations streamlined to include enforcing poaching duties, safeguarding and protecting animals’ species and patrolling the forests to keep off bandits and criminal elements and they should be incorporated into the security architecture of the country, being a para-military agency.

This followed a motion moved by Ajibola Muraina on “Need to Address the Death of Manpower in the Nigeria Police Force”

He said the nation’s most pressing challenge call the need to boost the capacity of Nigeria Police Force to enable it perform its core constitutional function of maintaining law and order and safeguarding the lives and property of ordinary citizens.

According to him, Nigeria has approximately 370,000 police personnel to police an estimated 200 million people, which is glaringly inadequate and self-defeating, hence the need for recruitment of more personnel for the Force

“The Nigeria Police Force is clearly overwhelmed by the numerous security challenges plaguing the country given that most activities of bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers and herdsmen are carried out in enclaves, jungles and forests located all over Nigeria, which were hitherto guarded by Forest Guards.

“ The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, is making efforts to improve the performance of police personnel and has recently ordered police formations across the country to revert to the eight- hours, three-shift work schedule from the present 12- hours, two-shift regime which will improve the performance of police personnel by reducing work-related stress and emotional conditions that negatively impact on their performance.

“The Police Service Commission (PSC) is proposing having part-time constables, and has outlined the requisite qualifications of prospective constables and some operational details, and they will be drawn from the pool of already employed Nigerians in various professions who are physically fit and within the ages of 21 and 50 years and who, unlike their regular counterparts, will not be armed even when in uniform as their duties will be restricted to administration.

“Commission (PSC) to put on hold the proposal for recruitment of part-time constables as the measure will not address the shortfall in police personnel in the country or ensure the needed security,” he said.