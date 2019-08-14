Implement minimum wage now or face strike, SSAUTHRIAI tells FG

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

The Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions, SSAUTHRIAI, has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike if the Federal Government refuses to implement the judgment of National Industrial Court of Nigeria on Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Scale.

The union issued the threat in a communiqué issued at the end of its National Executive Council meeting held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

SSAUTHRIAI called for the immediate implementation of National Minimum Wage of N30,000 across the board without further delay to ensure industrial harmony.

It said that, the total review of Pension Reform Act 2014, to allow retirees access their lump sum (100 per cent) as well as prompt payment on retirement was long overdue.

According to Union in a communiqué signed by the acting President of SSAUTHRIAI, Benjamin Akintola and General Secretary, Moshood Akinade, which was spotted by journalists yesterday, it is regretted that despite the July 22 2013 judgment of NICN on the skipping of CONRAISS 10, the management of some research institutes have refused to comply.

It gave the names of the agencies to include: the National Atomic Energy Commission in Abuja; National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency in Kaduna and National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation in llorin.

“The council-in-session observes that despite the NICN judgment of July 22 2013 on the skipping of CONRAISS 10, the management of some research institutes such as NAEC, NSRMEA and NCAM, among others, are yet to comply.

“We therefore call for the implementation of the judgment for research institutes and to pay arrears, failing which the affected institutes will be directed to embark on immediate strike,” the communiqué reads.

The Federal Government was also asked by the Union to implement the agreements reached with the Joint Research and Allied Institutions Unions and Joint Health Sector Unions. This includes: Payment of 12 months arrears of 53.37 per cent salary increase (July 2009 – June 2010) and release of the conditions and scheme of service for federal research institutes, projects and federal colleges of agriculture and submitted to the Office of Head of Civil Service of the Federation, since February 2014.

Others demands included increased funding of research institutes; implementation of Alternative Dispute Resolution consent; payment of withheld April and May 2018 salaries of members; adjustment of CONHESS salary structure and retirement age at 65 years.

Similarly, SSAUTHRIAI urged the Federal Government to review the Act establishing the Tertiary Education Trust Fund to include Colleges of Agriculture and also to re-classify Colleges of Agriculture as Polytechnics, instead of their wrongful classification as Monotechnics by the National Board for Technical Education.

On the wave of killings in the country, the Union condemned in totality, insecurity resulting in kidnapping and killings of innocent Nigerians.

It, therefore, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that no stone is left unturned to ensure security, peace and stability in the country.