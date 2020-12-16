Impact lives of your people – Gbajabiamila urges Nigeria leaders

Share This





















By Chhristiana Ekpa

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has enjoined Nigerians in positions of authority to imbibe the culture of impacting the lives of their people positively.

He said the welfare of the people should be of concern to Nigerians elected or appointed to serve at all times.

Gbajabiamila spoke on Monday at the Central School Umuozu, Nwagele LGA, Imo State during the constituency empowerment of Isu/Njaba/Nkwerre/Nwangele and Ideato North/South Federal Constituencies by Rep Ugonna Ozurigbo and Rep. Paschal Obi respectively.

Gbajabiamila, who was represented at the events by the Majority Leader of the House, Rep. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, said the regular empowerment of the constituents has the ultimate potential of lifting a large number of people out of poverty and make them useful to the society.

The House Leader was accompanied by the Deputy Whip of the House, Rep. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Rep. Bello Kaoje (Kebbi), Rep. Bello Nagari (Taraba), Rep. Babangida Alhassan (Kano), Rep. Samaila Suleiman (Kaduna), Rep. Sani Bala (Kano) and Special Assistant to Speaker Gbajabiamila on Legislative Matters, Hon. Nnanna Igbokwe.

A former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, a former governorship candidate in the state, Uche Nwosu, and members of the traditional rulers’ council from the two Federal Constituencies also graced the empowerment programmes.

While appreciating the legislative efforts and the economic empowerment of their constituents, Gbajabiamila said the events of the day became worthwhile considering the dire economic situation foisted on Nigerians by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Speaker urged the beneficiaries to show appreciation by growing their respective trades so that they could empower others.

“Aware of our present economic situation, what is happening here today is what has been going on around the entire country by every member of the House of Representatives.

“What we are witnessing here today and around the country by members of the House of Representatives is to show that we are not only sensitive but also responsible to the people who have elected us into office.”

Saying that members would not relent in empowering their constituents, he assured that the House will continue to support and complement the policies and programmes of the government at the centre and the states toward resolving socio-political, economic and security challenges confronting the country.

