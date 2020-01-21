Imo judgement: PDP leaders, supporters protest in Abuja, seek review

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The national leadership, members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, embarked on a protest in Abuja, the nation’s capital, against the removal of Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State governor by the Supreme Court ended in Abuja yesterday.

Yesterday’s protest by the PDP was the climax of series of protests by the leading opposition party in some States across the country at the weekend over the same issue.

The protest, which was led by the National Chairman of the Party, Prince Uche Secondus and the party’s Vice Presidential candidate in the February 23 Presidential Election and former Anambra State, Governor, Peter Obi, was called, among others, to register the party’s displeasure with the Supreme Court’s judgement that voided the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP as the Imo State Governor last week Tuesday.

Other PDP leaders, who participated in the protest, included; the Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, former Imo State Governor, Achike Udenwa, some House of Representatives members including Chinda Kingsley and Hon Obinna Chidoka.

Some of the placards carried by the protesters had inscriptions such as, “Imo judgement is a fraud,” “Our judicial system is not a department of the APC”, “Stop robbing PDP of its mandate,” “Stop influencing the judiciary”,” Stop compromising our judiciary,” and “Ogun PDP says no to injustice”.

The peaceful demonstration, which took off from Legacy House, Maitama at about 9.30am, was taken to the Eagles Square at the Federal Secretariat before it was terminated in front of the National Assembly main gate.

The #SaveTheJudiciary protesters took to the streets of Abuja calling for a reversal of the judgment on Imo Guber Election.

Similar protests took place on Sunday in many states across the federation, including Ogun, Taraba, Gombe, Abia, and Kaduna.

While addressing the protesters at the Eagle Square, where the protest was ended, Secondus said: “We are at the Three Arms Zone – the Executive is hearing us, the judiciary is hearing and also the Parliament will hear us from here, and also the entire world.

“Today, we are here, very peaceful, non-violent protest and demonstration to show that we are all Nigerians. PDP is the most peaceful party, and the largest party and well organised party in Africa.”

Secondus, who called on the Supreme Court to review its judgement, said: “We are a nation governed by law, therefore, all we are seeking today is for our very highly respected jurists at the highest court of the land to review and reverse the judgement.

“We’re not against you, we’re against the error. And by the special grace of God, I know you will revisit the error. All we are saying is that for you to review this error because the figures are not adding up. “We therefore, call on the leadership of the judiciary, to please, we are all human beings. God is the highest. We know that they worship God; all of us worship God, to revisit and reverse the Imo State judgement because we believe that the figures are not adding up.

“That’s why we’re here so that the world will hear us.” he added

Continuing, Secondus said, “We are a democratic nation, and therefore, all democratic nations of the world are hearing us – United States, United Kingdom, even the United Nations, the African Union and ECOWAS.

“We believe that people at the highest court of the land will hear our cry today, and revisit, review, and if possible, reverse, the judgement. That is justice that will be done, not only to the people of Imo State but for Nigerians who are crying”, he said.