Immigration quizzes Dokpesi

…FG planning to impound my passport -DAAR Communication boss

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Chairman of DAAR Communications Plc (owners African Independent Television and Rapper radio), High Chief Raymond Alegho Dokpesi was yesterday interrogated by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Services, NIS, at its headquarters in Sauka, Abuja.

Dokpesi was quizzed by the NIS team led by its Controller-General, Mr ……for over two hours.

He arrived at the NIS headquarters around 2pm and left at about 4.25pm.

While narrating his experience to Journalists after the interrogation Dokpesi, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party,, PDP, explained that he was invited by the Service for further interrogation, alleging that there was a clear instruction to NIS officers to seize his international passport and prevent him from undertaking medical vacation legally under the guise of Order 6.

He specifically raised the alarm that that there were fresh attempts by the Federal government to seize his international passport with a view to preventing him from legally accessing medical treatment abroad.

Dokpesi was last Friday March 22 this year, detained for about 55 minutes by immigration officers attached to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on his return from a medical treatment in Dubai.

Recounting his ordeal, the Chairman of DAAR Communications said, “I just returned from a medical trip overseas last Friday, March 22nd 2019 when I was arrested for 50 -55 minutes at the Airport.

“I was told that they have instructions from above to arrest me on my return but after a few phone calls, the immigration officer at the Airport told me that he has instructions from above that I can leave and he gave me back my passport and told me that I should go and that they will reach me subsequently.”

Dokpesi claimed that the federal government is making frantic efforts to arm twist him into submitting his travel documents, which he has already returned to the Federal High Court Abuja that had earlier released it.

“I am also a citizen of the federal Republic of Nigeria and there is a judicial process, there is a rule of law, why should we not go through the judicial process and be able to define what is required”, he stated.

Dokpesi expressed optimism that his passport could have been impounded had he honoured the invitation with the document.

On his next line of action, Dokpesi replied,

“Honestly there is nothing I can do, I am already in court, we have challenged Order 6 and all the Orders that are there, I am a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and it is through my own sweat that I went for treatment.

However, the Immigration Service on its part, said that Dokpesi’s invitation is nothing extraordinary, but a routine official duty of the service details of which will not be made public until investigation is concluded.

The Public Relations Officer of NIS Assistant Comptroller James Abraham Sunday while speaking with journalists yesterday described Dokpesi as a high profile Nigerian.

He said, “Mr. Dokpesi is a high-profile individual, so until we are able to finish the issues we are looking at, we can’t disclose them.”