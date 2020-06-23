I’ll transform Ondo state in all areas if elected governor, says PDP guber aspirant

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

A three-time Commissioner in Ondo State, Mr Olusola Ebiseni has joined the race for the governorship of the State, with a promise to make use of the opportunity of the natural resources available to transform the state, if elected the next governor.

Mr Ebiseni,who a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the promise shortly after collecting his expression of interest and nomination forms at the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

Accompanied by some of his supporters to the Wadata house headquarters of the PDP, the aspirant further pledged to move the state economically from a civil service state, in terms of economic status.

He noted with regrets that despite the status of Ondo State as an oil-producing state, that has not, in any way, reflected in the economy of the state.

The Ondo State governorship election has been scheduled to hold on October 10, this year by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The former Chairman of old Ilaje Ese-Odo local government area of the State, assured concretely that he would take the advantage of the natural resources to transform the state, if he becomes governor.

His words, “Let me say this, that governance is a continuum. And therefore like every aspect of our social existence, we will make our contributions.

“What would I do differently? I told you i have served as commissioner three times, I have served as chairman of local government, but I have not been the captain of the ship. What I will do differently is to move the state economically from a civil service state, in terms of economic status.

