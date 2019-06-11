I’ll not appoint mediocre aides into my govt, says Ortom

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

As Benue people await the composition of a new executive cabinet, Governor Samuel Ortom has said that he will not appoint wheel barrow assistants who will be dumped on him.

The Governor said this during a recent interaction with journalists at Government House, Makurdi.

Governor Ortom maintained that he will rather appoint technocrats who have the will to drive his administration’s policies, adding that such persons can be sacked if he is not satisfied with their performance.

It should be noted that during Ortom’s first tenure, there were claims that most of the commissioners were imposed on him by the All Progressives Congress, APC and its leader In the State Sen. George Akume. This, in addition to sharing of the State funds, the Governor claimed were responsible for his not to impressive performance in the first term.

But the opposition party believes that the Governor may be subservient to the likes of two Senate presidents, Senators Iyorchia Ayu and David Mark, former governor of the state and now senator representing Benue North East District Sen. Gabriel Suswam who are godfathers of the Peoples’ Democratic Party in composition of his new cabinet which is expected to be announced in July.

Governor Ortom who also decried the poor revenue generation of the state, intimated that he will overhaul the state internal revenue board for effective revenue collection.

“We will overhaul the Benue State Internal Revenue Services, BIRS to stop the collection of money into private pockets,” he promised.

He further lamented over the humanitarian crisis resulting from large number of refugees in the state and called for creation of a North Central Development Commission, NCDC to rehabilitate the thousands of displaced persons.