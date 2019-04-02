I’ll do more for Nigerians in second term – Buhari

Share This





















• Arrives in Senegal for President Sall’s inauguration

By Lawrence Olaoye

By President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that he will put in all efforts to ensure the best for the country and her citizens when he begins a second term in office on May 29, 2019, while appreciating all those that voted him during the elections.

This is as the President left Abuja yesterday for Dakar, Senegal to attend the inauguration of Senegalese President, Macky Sall, following his re-election for a second term.

He gave this assurance, according to his spokesman, Femi Adesina, while receiving the Board of Trustees and Advisory Council of Gidauniyar Jihar Katsina (Katsina State Development Fund) led by Justice Mamman Nasir at the State House, President Buhari said his campaign to all states of the federation was an eye opener.

“Thank you for supporting me. I assure you that I will do my best during the second term. We will work for Nigeria and her people,’’ he said.

The President said the crowd that welcomed his campaign train in each state was more than anyone can possibly “induce’’, attributing the turnout to people’s appreciation of the efforts of his administration.

Buhari noted that he was the chairman of the Katsina State Development Fund for 17 years, during which period a lot was done to support education, healthcare and agriculture in the state, especially for those that were less privileged.

In his remarks, the Galadima of Katsina, Justice Nasir, said the foundation returns gratitude to God and all Nigerians for giving President Buhari the opportunity to serve another term in office.

“We are most grateful to almighty Allah for bringing you back for another term in office. Our happiness and gratitude goes to Nigerians for electing you,’’ he said.

Justice Nasir said the foundation also remains grateful for the years the President served as its chairman.

On President Sall’s inauguration, a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman,

Femi Adesina, said the President, who is ECOWAS Chairman, will be Special Guest of Honour at the ceremonies to be attended by other African leaders at the Diamniadio Exhibition Centre today.

The Nigerian leader was accompanied by Governors Mohammed Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai and Tanko Al-Makura of Bauchi, Kaduna and Nasarawa states respectively.

Others on the Presidential entourage were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama; National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai, and other top government officials.

The President is expected back in the country at the end of the inauguration ceremonies.