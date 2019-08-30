IJSO: Go for gold, Onu urges young Nigerian scientists

Share This





















By Paul Efiong

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has urged young scientists representing Nigeria in the International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) to strive to win the Gold medal for the country.

Dr.Onu, said this when he received the 2019 International Junior Science Olympiad in his office on Thursday 29th August 2019 in Abuja.

Dr. Onu also urged them to be good ambassadors for Nigeria, when they go to the Science Olympiad competition which is to hold early December this year.

He said for Nigeria to achieve growth and development, only students with the most creative and innovative intellect would be good for the nation.

“In order to achieve a positive aspiration of our great country, it cannot be done without young people who are Innovative, creative Patriotic, brilliant and determined to put in their best”, he added.

He expressed optimism that through the Young Junior Olympiad, other young people would be inspired to focus more on Science, Technology and Innovation.

In his words “Nobody will call you by name at Qatar, you will be known as Team Nigeria, because you are ambassadors representing Nigeria and through you, other people will develop interest in Science and Technology”.

He further expressed his belief, that through the success of the Junior Olympiads, Nigerian youths will not go through the Sahara Desert in order to seek greener pastures in Europe. He added “Through you, Nigeria will develop up to the point where people from all over the world will come here to have a better life, that is the future we intend for this country”.

He stressed the current administration’s determination, to fight and defeat poverty by ensuring that Nigeria produces locally most products that are currently being imported.

Earlier, the Director of Science and Technology Promotion in the Ministry, Dr. Ekanem Udoh, expressed utmost confidence in the Junior Olympiads to win the International competition due to the high level of support and preparations given to them.

He further remarked, that only six students will emerge out of Thirty-Five that would will be finally picked to represent Nigeria at the competition.

“We are hoping, that by the training given to these students, they will emerge and return back home as the topmost competitors”.

One of the Junior Olympiads, Favour Godwin Effiok from Akwa-Ibom state, expressed confidence in the team to perform excellently well at the competition, adding that Nigeria is blessed young talents that will make her proud.