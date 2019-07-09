Ijegun pipeline explosion: 10 victims die in hospital —Lagos Govt.

Share This





















The Lagos State Government said on Monday that 10 victims of the July 4 Ijegun pipeline explosion have died due to severe and high degree burns suffered from the inferno.

The Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Health, Dr Titilayo Goncalves, made this known on Monday in Lagos State.

Goncalves said that three of the victims died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja while seven died at Gbagada General Hospital.

According to her, out of the 22 victims rescued by the Lagos State Ambulance Service, nine were taken to LASUTH, 12 to Trauma and Burns Unit of Gbagada General Hospital and one to Alimosho General Hospital.

“Unfortunately, due to the high degree of burns suffered by these victims which is almost 100 per cent, we lost 10 of them.

“But we are doing everything possible to ensure that no other life is lost and we will continue to do all in our might to provide intensive care for the remaining and from reports received they are responding to treatment. (NAN)