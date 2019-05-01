IGP calls for community policing

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Muhammed Adamu, has called for the adoption of a potent crime management strategy modelled on the concept of community policing in which policing functions are citizens-centered and community driven.

The police in a statement issued yesterday by its spokesperson, Frank Mba said the IGP made this call in Kaduna, Kaduna State, at the meeting of the Forum of Northern Traditional Rulers organized to deliberate on critical security issues especially as it affects the North.

He stated that, although, the Nigeria Police have achieved major successes in addressing security and safety threats in recent times especially since the launch of ‘Operation Puff Adder’, a citizens-centered and community policing approach will lead to more sustainable successes in the management of internal safety and security threats.

The IGP stated that the Community Policing Model envisaged for the Country will involve the establishment and utilization of the Special Constables (as provided for in Sec. 50 (1) of the Police Act Cap P19 LFN 2004).

The IGP reiterated that this Special Constables Model, mirrored after the Police Community Support Officers standard in the United Kingdom policing architecture, will be tailored to align with the existing traditional security structure in Northern Nigeria.

“The Special Constables will be drawn from members of the community to serve as voluntary community police officers under the coordination of the Nigeria Police Force. This new drive is in line with the expressed desire and directives of the President.”