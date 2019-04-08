IGP assures on sustained onslaught against bandits

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP MA Adamu, has assured the people of North West and North Central Nigeria that the Nigeria Police Force is working assiduously in collaboration with the Military and other security agencies to bring the incessant banditry attacks in the areas to a permanent end.

A statement by DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer today, said ​the IGP gave this assurance yesterday at a Security Town Hall Meeting which took place at Government Science Secondary School, Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State, where he addressed relevant stakeholders, including Government Functionaries, Community Heads, Women Leaders, etc. during an on-the-spot Security assessment of the area.

The IGP, who commiserated with the people over the attacks, equally called for increased supports from the community for the Security Forces deployed in their area, noting that it is only through concerted efforts of all concerned stakeholders that victory over the armed bandits can be achieved.

Responding, the representative of the community, Mr Awalu Inusa called on the Federal Government to provide adequate funding and better logistics for the Police to enhance their performance. The Community Leader also called for extension of the ban on mining activities to their community.

Earlier on, the IGP visited the Emir of Birnin Gwari, HRH Dr. Zubairu Jibril Maiggwari II, where he sought the support and cooperation of the Traditional rulers in the ongoing fight against armed banditry and other crimes in the area.

NASS Leadership: Osinbajo, Ndume meet behind closed doors

The Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday met behind closed doors with the Borno South senator, Ali Ndume, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senator arrived at the villa at about 3:20 pm and went straight to the vice-president’s office for the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting was unknown to State House correspondents.

NAN, however, learnt that it was not unconnected with the forthcoming election of a new leadership for the ninth National Assembly (NASS).

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier enjoined all APC members-elect in the National Assembly to support the party’s choice candidates for the leadership positions.

The party has endorsed the candidature of Senator Ahmed Lawan for the seat of Senate President and Femi Gbajabiamila for the position of Speaker of the House Representatives.

But Mr Ndume has continued to insist to contest for the seat of senate president.(NAN)