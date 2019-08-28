Igbinedion Varsity becomes CISCO regional training hub

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Igbinedion University, Okada, IUO, in Edo State has attained the status of South-South regional training hub for Computer Information System Company also known as CISCO.

The feat was attributed to overall development and commitment of school towards CISCO programme which enables data communications between network nodes.

Registrar of the University, Dr. Edwin Okoro said this in a statement, ahead of the integration of its proposed CISCO Curriculum with the University’s GST study programme.

Similarly, the institution is also set to host Regional Digit Skills and Entrepreneurship Development workshop.

The representative of CISCO system South-South region, Engr. David Ekpa said this when he paid the management of the University a courtesy visit.

He said the workshop which will begin on September 23rd 2019 while 30 institutions across the region are billed to attend.

Ekpa, described Igbinedion University as a worthy partner haven trained 100 participants in one batch including 58 instructors which is the highest by any institution in the Country.

He also informed the Vice-Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Prof. Lawrence kevhukwu Ezemonye that CISCO is considering beholding its Safari workshop which is one of the biggest workshop which is one of Tue Continental workshop in Africa at Igbinedion University.

In his response, the Vice-Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Prof. Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye, commended the organization for its initiatives in introducing cyber security programme into its academy in the university.