ICT will revamp export supply chains – NEPC

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council( NEPC) has stressed the need for increasing the application of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to revamp export supply chains in order to meet customer demands.

The trade promotion advisor, NEPC, Kaduna state smart office, Mr. kassim Ahmed stated this at a capacity building program organized for Micro Small and Medium Scale Enterprise (MSMEs) in Kaduna yesterday.

According to him, the e-commerce channel will lead to doing business more smartly.