ICAO scores Nigeria high in security, says Sirika

By Lawrence Olaoye

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has said that the International Civil Aviation (ICAO) scored Nigeria 96 percent in aviation security.

Briefing State House correspondents yesterday after presenting the ICAO Security Certificate to President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Sirika said it took Nigeria three years of hard work to be able to achieve the feat adding that the certification was a huge boost for the nation’s aviation sector.

Sirika assured Nigerians of the determination of the Buhari’s government to sustain the security certification disclosing that the Federal Government was also making spirited efforts to ensure that safety and other aspects of the aviation sector also gets ICAO’s positive approvals.

While thanking the President for the support in achieving the ICAO certification, the minister added that the government, conscious of improving the security and safety architectures of aviation management, has undertaken training of airport personnel in safety and counter-terrorism in collaboration with the Department of States Services and other security agencies within and outside the country.

While reassuring Nigerians of government’s readiness to continue to improve on the security and safety of travelers at all Nigerians airports, Sirika said “we will put in place a system that will help us sustain what we have achieved so far.”