Ibrahim gets Eagles call-up for Mexico friendly

Major League Soccer club Montreal Impact have confirmed the invitation of Sunusi Ibrahim for Nigeria’s friendly against Mexico on Saturday.

Ibrahim was top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League with 10 goals in 22 league appearances for Nasarawa United in 2019.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Joshua Oluwayemi was also added to the squad as replacement for Ikechukwu Ezenwa on Wednesday.

” CF Montréal forward Sunusi Ibrahim has been selected by Nigeria to take part in a friendly against Mexico, this Saturday, at the Memorial Coliseum, in Los Angeles.

“The Super Eagles will continue their preparation for the 2022 African Nations Championship, while Mexico is completing its preparation for the Concacaf Gold Cup, which begins on July 10, in the United States.

“In 2019, Ibrahim played three U23 Africa Cup of Nations matches with Nigeria, tallying one assist in 193 minutes of play.”