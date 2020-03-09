I will be fair to all – NAHCON Chair assures

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has pledged to be fair to all in the discharge of his duties as the new head of Nigeria Hajj body.

Alhaji Hassan made the pledge at the weekend during a prayer session organized for him by a Committee of his Friends cutting across many Muslim associations in Abuja.

At the prayer session, which took place at the NASFAT Islamic Centre, Utako, Abuja on Saturday, .the NAHCON boss further assured that the commission, under him, will be a reference point for Hajj operations all over the world.

He stated that his new position is that of trust and promised to give his best at all times for all stakeholders.

According to him, “I represent every Muslim community in Nigeria, not a tribe and I will be fair to all. I’m not just going to put my best but my very best in the discharge of my duties. I also want you all to pray for me at all times to succeed in this new and great assignment. It is a position of trust and I will not disappoint all of you,”.

He thanked the organizers and everyone present for the prayer held in his honour.

Imam (Dr ) Ahmad Onilewura of the National Mosque in his opening prayer supplicated to Allah to grant the new NAHCON Chairman a successful tenure. He equally a goodwill message from Professor Shehu Galandachi, the Murshid of the National Mosque.

The missioner, Al Habibiyah Islamic Centre, Guzape, Abuja, Imam Fuhad Adeyemi, who gave a word of admonition at the event, asked the new NAHCON helmsman to make prayer his watchword.

Imam Adeyemi, who was represented by Imam Sulaiman Aliyu Alagbe, said it is Almighty Allah that has chosen and honoured Alhaji Hassan to head NAHCON and called on everyone to continue to pray for him always.

The cleric urged the NAHCON boss to be just in discharging his duties and admonished him not stop the acts of kindness and goodness which has brought him thus far while relating with people, including his subordinates.

Earlier in his speech, the chairman, Committee of Friends of the new NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Abdul-Wasiu Showole, said the prayer session was organized to seek spiritual guidance and protection for Hassan as he commences his tenure in the capacity of Executive Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

His words, “Because our Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) has said that prayer is the sword of the believers, we find it exigent to support the new NAHCON chairman with spiritual safeguard to pilot the affairs of this strategic organization in the overall interest of the Muslim Ummah and, indeed, Nigeria. We have taken this prayer very serious because we consider Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan success at NAHCON as our collective success. The achievement of success for the current administration at NAHCON is not only strategic but also critical to the continued survival of Hajj operations in Nigeria. It is also important to take NAHCON to the next level,”

Alhaji Hassan from Osun State is the first NAHCON boss to be appointed from the southern part of Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari named him as new NAHCON chairman in December 2019; he was screened by the Nigerian Senate on January 29, 2020 and assumed office at the commission on February 13, 2020.