I want to win EPL on the pitch – Mane

Liverpool’s winger Sadio Mane has said he would prefer to win the English Premier League on the field

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table. In fact, two more victories would ensure Liverpool a maiden Premier League title.

However, the coronavirus has suspended the Premier League indefinitely, meaning that games won’t be played anytime soon.

However, Mane has stated that he is prepared for whatever decision is made.

Asked if he feels like a Premier League champion, Mane told talkSPORT: “I think not yet. I love my job and I love football, I want to win on the pitch.

“I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it’s what I would love.