I have no hand in Sanusi’s dethronement, banishment -AGF Malami

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, has said that he does know anything about the dethronement of the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and his subsequent banishment to Nassarawa State.

Malami specifically said that he was not in any way connected with the dethronement.

The AGF, in a statement yesterday by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, expressly declared that the issue of who does what over the dethronement saga has been effectively submitted for judicial determination.

The Minister of Justice said that he will not comment one way or the other over a matter that is pending before the court.

