I have no case to answer, Maina tells Court

…prosecution closes case

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The former Chairman of the Defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, yesterday, told the Federal High Court, Abuja that he has no case to answer in his trial.

The no-case submission application was following the closure of the prosecution trial calling of their last witness in the case brought against him by the Economic and Financial Criminal Commission.

The ex Pension Boss is before the court answering a 12 counts of alleged money laundering which he has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After cross- exanimation of the last prosecution witness, Rouqqayah Ibrahim, Maina, through his counsel, informed the court of his intention to apply for a no-case submission.

In the bench ruling, Okon Abang, adjourned the case until Friday, December 10, for the defense counsel to address the court, orally and for the prosecution counsel to respond to the no case submission.

Earlier in the proceeding, the prosecution witness gave details of bank transaction allegedly made by the defendant.

According to the witness, that was a transaction from November 19, 2008, which indicates a draft transfer to Adbsulrasheed Maina in the sum of N4,489,969.24.

There is also another transaction done on December 15, 2008, also indicates a credit transfer into the account by Customs Immigrations and Prisons (CEPO) for N447,359.52.

Furthermore, the transaction of December 14, 2011 shows a transfer in favor of Nafisatu Yeldu for the sum of N4.8 million.

A transaction dated for December 19, 2011, also indicates a credit into the account from the office of head of service for N4,701,428.

The transaction of January 26, 2012 shows a transfer into the said account from CEPO, Stat ‘n’ Computer for N1,216,000.

The transaction of July 1, 2013 shows a transfer from Abdullahi Faisal for N1 million.

The transaction of May 2, 2014 is a transfer from Abdullahi Faisal for N34 million and on that same day N33.8 million was transferred to West Waves BDC and the dollar equivalent was handed over to Abdulrasheed Maina.

Then on May 6, 2014, there was the same transfer to Maina for N47.5 million into the same account.

The transaction of October 3, 2014 shows a transfer from Abdullahi Faisal for N55,000,000 and on the same date N16,121,310 was transferred to Alnasara BDC. Also, on the same date, another transfer of N15,870,690 to Jieko BDC (Bureau De Change) was made.

Testifying further, the witness maintained that transactions of Cluster Logistics were all carried out by Abdulrasheed Maina under the alias of Abubakar Mustapha as well as other bank transactions which appear as Nafisatu Aliu, Fatima Abdullahi, and Fatima Aliu.

Also yesterday, the court heard that the driver’s licenses used to open Mrs Fatima Sama’ila account with UBA for Common Input were not authentic, adding that same goes with the one used in opening Drew Constructions with Fidelity Bank by Fatima Aliu is fake.

