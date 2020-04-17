Husband killer, Sanda still in our custody -Correctional Service

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Sanda was recently found guilty for killing her husband, and sentenced to death by hanging. Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), has said that Maryam Sanda was still in its custody.

The service in a statement issued yesterday by Chucks Njoku, its Public Relations Officer stated this while debunking reports that she was granted presidential pardon last week Thursday, alongside some 70 other inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje.

“The Service wants to categorically state that the news is fake and very unrealistic and an attempt to rubbish the good intention of the President towards decongesting the custodial centres. While addressing the press conference last week, the Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola clearly stated the categories of inmates qualified for the amnesty included: Convicts who are Sixty (60) years and above, Convicts serving 3 years and above with less than 6 months to serve, inmates with ill-health likely to terminate in death.

Others included; categories of inmates with mental ill-health, inmates with option of fine not exceeding N50,000 with no pending case, convicted pregnant women, convicted women with child, convicted inmates with minor offences and inmates who spent 75% of their sentence after remission.

The statement said Maryam Sanda did not meet any of the above mentioned requirements and therefore did not benefit from the Presidential Pardon/Clemency.

“We further want to assure the public that Maryam Sanda is in our custody and will remain as such,”