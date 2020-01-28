Husband killer Maryam Sanda to die by hanging

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

Justice Yusuf Halilu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court Maitama, has convicted and sentenced Maryam Sanda to death by hanging for the murder of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

The court, in its judgment held that the circumstantial evidence and every other statement and her testimony before the court pointed that she “fatally” stabbed her husband to death in Abuja on November 19, 2017.

The judge ordered that she should be remanded in Suleja prison till she exhausts her right of appeal.

Reacting to the pronouncement, the defence counsel, attempted to make a plea for allocutus (plea for mercy) but the judge said he needed to rise for the courtroom to be restored to normalcy.

However, Justice Halilu refused the plea for allocutus move made by the defence.

He said the offence for which the convict was convicted was based on Section 221 of the Penal Code.

“It has been said that thou shall not kill. Whoever kills in cold blood shall die in cold blood,” the judge said.

“Maryam Sanda should reap what she has sown,” he said, adding, “It is blood for blood”.

The convict, at the hearing of the verdict with other relatives broke down in tears and her mother ran out of the court in tears.

Maryam was alleged to have killed Bello on November 19, 2017, through multiple stabbing and was arraigned alongside three other persons.

The three other persons are Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam’s mother; Aliyu Sanda, her brother; and Sadiya Aminu, her housemaid were charged with conspiracy in the murder case.

The Police, had on January 22, 2018, closed its case after calling six witnesses.

However, counsel to Sanda, Mr. Olusegun Jolaawo, had filed a no case submission in the case, insisting that the prosecution had no case against Sanda to warrant her to enter defence.

Jolaawo said the evidence brought by the prosecution before the court had been done away with through earlier cross examination of prosecution witness.

He urged the court to discharge his client because she had no case to answer.

Counsel to the second, third and fourth defendants, Mr. Hussein Musa, also urged the court to discharge and acquit the defendants because the prosecution had not adduced enough evidence to warrant them to enter defence.

But the prosecuting counsel, Fidelis Ogbobe, told the court that the prosecution had made enough evidence to warrant the defendants to enter defence.

He said there was enough evidence that linked the first defendant and others to the crime, which they had to answer.

Ogbobe, therefore, urged the court to reject the no-case submission of the defendants and compel them to enter defence.