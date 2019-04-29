Human Rights Commission solicits media support

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

The Kaduna State coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Mr Terngu Gwar, has solicited for the support of journalists to curb the issues of human rights abuses in the country.

The coordinator who paid a courtesy visit to the Kaduna state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (‘NUJ) , said that the commission is saddled with the “promotion of peace and protection of human rights and properties.”

Mr Gwar said “human rights issues are not given the right attention especially to the vulnerable that is why we are soliciting to the media to raise awareness so that people can access their rights.”

He stressed that issues of girl child education remains paramount on the platform of the commission as they are doing all they can to curb the rising tide of girl child education, rape and hawking, especially the state.

Responding, the Kaduna state Chairman of the NUJ, Malam Adamu Yusuf called on the media to be involved in investigative journalism as it will help in bringing down the tide of rights abuses.

He added that journalist must sensitize the public on the dangers of human rights issues as that is the only parameters to build an egalitarian society.

He said that most people in the state do not know there rights due to lack of information therefore called for continued synergy with the commission.