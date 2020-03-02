How to restore peace, unity, by Rep

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

The Deputy House Committee Chairman on Justice and Chairman Young Parliament in the National Assembly Hon. Kabir Ibrahim Tukura has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to disengage service chiefs in order to restore peace and unit in the country.

He made the call weekend in his country home Zuru while fielding questions from journalists, adding that the dismissal of service chief will be another way in solving the problem of the persistent security challenges facing the country as their tenure has expired.

The federal lawmaker who represents Zuru, Fakai Danko Wasagu and Sakaba Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives expressed dismay over the inability of the security agents to curb the persistent cases of insecurity in the country.

“We House of Representatives members and Senate have resolved recently that the President should remove service chiefs and put another set of people, the security architecture should be changed and it cannot be changed on till the new people have been put in place with new methods,” he said.

He also commended them for their efforts in reducing the menace but more need to be done and ensure that the lives of Nigerian are protected.

Hon. Tukura who also applauded the Kebbi State Governor and Senator Bala Ibn Na Allah for their support toward the upgrading of the College of Agriculture Zuru to Federal University of Agriculture Zuru.

“We also thank the Governor for handling over the College of Agriculture Zuru to the Federal Government for the successful take off of the university,” he added.