How squabbles cost APC victory in states, NASS seats, by Buhari

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday expressed worries that needless bickerings in the All Progressives Congress (APC) had cost the ruling party seats in the legislative and gubernatorial elections in past electrons..

The President stated this while inaugurating the Vice President Yemi Oainbajo-led Executive, Legislative Party Consultative Committee at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari said the committee was created to forestall what happebed in Zamfara, Bauchi, Adamawa, Rivers and Oyo states in the last general elections where APC was defeated due to internal squabbles.

He said “Let me welcome all of you to this first consultative committee of All Progressives Congress, our members of the National Assembly and the Executive.

“Our party commands a clear majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives. The Vice President, the Distinguished Senate President, the Right Honourable Speaker and I, all belong to APC and working relationships between the Executive and the Legislature has been excellent so far.

“Our joint responsibility is to keep things that way and see where we can improve our communication and coordination.

“But we must admit to ourselves that our party has been too often embroiled in bitter, and on occasions, totally unnecessary squabbles, causing us seats in the legislative and gubernatorial elections.

“This never should have happened, we are here to make sure such occurrences never happen again.

“We must now ensure regular consultations between the party and government.

“I am a firm believer in the doctrine of Separation of Powers, which is fundamental to our constitutional democracy, but our practice should be harmonious checks and balances, devoid of bitterness and petty rivalry.

“As one government, we must further align ourselves and be alive to our electoral promises. We need to nurture our party, which is the platform that will take us and our country forward.

“Your Excellencies, Distinguished Senate President, Right Honourable Speaker, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I am placing great faith in this consultative committee to help improve our governance and achievements to the people of Nigeria. I expect regular feedback on your activities and I am as always ready to lead and find solutions.

“With these remarks, I formally inaugurate the consultative committee. Your success will directly enhance the success of this administration and greatly improve the conditions of our people.

Also speaking after the inauguration of he committee, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan said the legislature, executive and the ruling party had seen the need to bring everybody on board .

He specifically noted that what the federal government intends to achieve was to improve the quality of governance and service delivery to Nigerians.

The senate President added that the work of the committee would not in anyway compromise the legislature but it would rather strengthen it.

He said the essence of the committee was to ensure there was consultation on all major issues that requires legislation and maybe policy to ensure the citizens are the beneficiary at the end of the day.

Caretaker chairman of the APC,Mai Mala Buni said the administration needed an arrangement like that for President Buhari to deliver the much needed change .

Going forward, he pointed out, the deviant behavior would no longer be condoned in the party .

He saud: “As a party we are very happy with this development, this tripartite arrangement , it’s something that we have been looking for because the party is in control of both chambers senate and House of Reps in the National Assembly and the party under the leadership of his excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to deliver the dividend and work with our manifesto .

“We need an arrangement like this to synergise and work together to deliver on our promises , because when the two arms of government , the executive and the legislature are working together, alongside of the party, we are sure that our manifestos will work accordingly and our promises will be delivered, because our party is the vehicle that will be used to deliver both the executive and legislature because the President of the senate is an APC member and also the speaker , so we want the president and leader of the party and two presiding officers working together alongside the party, so this is a very positive development for APC in Nigeria .

“There is time for everything, Going forward there are certain things we will not condone because we are not running a neutral government and we campaigned based on some manifesto and we will work on that and like I said there is time for everything and this is the time for this tripartite arrangement and it is in this best interest of Nigerians and the party,” he added .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...