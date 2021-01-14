How insecurity affects our livelihoods – Birnin-Gwari residents

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Residents of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State have lamented that the persistent insecurity challenges in the area is having a negative toil on their livelihoods.

The locals who spoke to our Reporter said the development is no longer funny as most of them have been forced to live from hand to mouth due to the unfortunate situation.

Alhaji Shuaibu Isah, a resident of Buruku community said the Kaduna – Birnin Gwari expressway used to be a beehive of activities as vehicles conveying passengers and goods from northern part of the country passed through this route and normally stopped at some of the communities to make purchase which increased income earning of the locals.

According to him, this has become history as the route has become a ghost of itself due to activities of bandits and kidnappers.

Collaborating this, Hajiya Maimuna Musa, of Idawa community said the town is choked up with people as those living in villages are forced to migrate to the town and abandoned their farmlands to the criminals.

She said two days ago, her Nephew was killed along the route when bandits opened fire on their vehicle.

A driver, Murtala Yaro, showed this Reporter bullets holes in his vehicle, but, said he thanked Allah non of his passengers was injured.

A youth leader who do not want his name on print, said it is only major towns along the Kaduna – Birnin-Gwari road that you still find activities, but all surrounding villages are deserted which is affecting farming the major occupation of the people.

When contacted, Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri; said the Command has just deployed a team of policemen made of Mopol, Anti-Kidnapping, and conventional policemen to boost security the area.

CP Muri also said he has directed Divisional Police Officers, (DPOs), to work in synergy with the special task force deployed to the area.

He assured that Birnin-Gwari route will soon be a safe passage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...