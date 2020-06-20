How Buhari, Govs can stave off APC impending collapse – Odigie-Oyegun

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

Former Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, yesterday proffered a clue to how the lingering leadership crisis in the ruling party can be resolved, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governors on the party’s platform must constitute urgently, caretaker committee.

In a statement he issued at the weekend with the tittle: Before it is too late, Odigie-Oyegun said the caretaker committee should serve as a prelude to a national convention to elect those who will pilot the affairs of the party and prepare it for victory in the 2023 general elections.

The former Chairman warned that this urgent step to save the restive party has become expedient to forestall disintegration of the party before 2023 general election, just as he expressed deep concern that the goodwill upon which APC rode to power in both the 2015 and 2019 general elections are fastly been eroded by display of arrogant powers by certain elements contrary to the progressive principles upon which the party was built and flagrant neglect of the party’s constitution.

Oyegun said those who feel more entitled to the party are no longer capable of hearing alternative viewpoints other than those counselled by their ego and their self-serving interests, which they have promoted over all other considerations, including that of common decency.

“As former National Chairman of the party, I remain proud of the great strides of our government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“However, I am afraid to note that the legacy of a government is defined mostly by its politics rather than its achievements in other areas, no matter how lofty those achievements are.

“Unfortunately, what we have witnessed from our party is the steady erosion of even the very basic tenets of democratic principles in a manner that could turn our watershed victory of 2015 to the waterloo of our hard won democracy.

“In the last few months we have watched how the party has brazenly subverted its own principles of internal democracy and flagrant violation of every rule of decent political engagement in a manner that makes everyone associated with its promise of change liable to be accused of either hypocrisy or apostasy.

“Yet, no political party will survive for long, which is unwilling to accommodate competing ideas and provide the space for healthy debates”.

“As a major stakeholder and as a founding member of APC, he said he had made various efforts to add his voice to those of several other well-meaning leaders of the party, in ensuring that the ideals and principles they fought for are not completely thrown overboard.

He said “this statement is therefore a clarion call to leaders of the party, particularly the Governors and Mr. President to urgently bring a stop to the disgraceful and humiliating charade occurring within the National Secretariat of our great party.

“There is a most urgent need for the party NEC to meet and institute for the party a Caretaker Committee (even if we have to invoke the doctrine of necessity), whose main responsibility will be to arrange for a special National Convention.

“The All Progressives Congress was built on the blood and sweat of Nigerians, young and old, too numerous to count, who were willing to give everything in the service of progressive politics. We must not allow their great sacrifices to go in vain.

“Today, almost every member of the party feels a deep sense of alienation and dissatisfaction with the state of the party. It hurts deeply to see how hollow it now rings to mention our party and “change” together. The time to act is now, before it is too late”, Odigie-Oyegun said.

