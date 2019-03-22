Houses, properties destroyed as erosion wreaks havoc in Delta community

Share This





















From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Erosion has destroyed sixteen houses including properties worth millions of naira in Ogbe Ubu quarters, others in Ogwashi Uku Community in Delta State.

The erosion also left several other houses near collapse.

While indigenes of the quarters have called on the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to come to their aid, and offer permeate solution to the menace, Investigation revealed that several areas within the quarters, starting from Ogbe umuokwuni to Ogbe Ubu axis towards the adjourning major kwale road highway are in danger of caving in if the erosion is not checked.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Barr John Nani confirmed that the erosion challenges in the area was aged long with difficulties, adding that the state government efforts to curb the menace had been very difficult.

He assured that the second coming of Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa will ensure the erosion challenges are tackled properly.