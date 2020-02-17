Hope rises for Benue IDPs as Int’l foundation wades in

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

A Canadian –Nigerian based organisation, which runs a Displaced Children Foundation in Otukpo,Benue State a home for displaced and orphaned children, has disclosed plans to open an institution with Canadian curriculum to provide quality education for children who are displaced by Fulani herdsmen in Benue State.

Executive Officer of the organisation, Professor Duke-Caesar Ogezi, who disclosed this at a get-together in honour of Internally Displaced Children, IDPs staying at the Displaced Children Foundation in Otukpo at the weekend, said those affected would also be provided scholarship to further their university education in Canada.

“All the displaced children will have scholarship from college to the university, that’s the vision. We have a vision for 500 children but we will take them in batches based on our financial capacity,” Professor Ogezi said.

The Canadian based professor who was represented by the President of the Foundation, Tom-Fruits Ior, said he was moved to tears when he saw the trauma children go through at the IDPs camps in Benue State when he visited some of the camps.

President of the Foundation in Nigeria, Mr Tom-Fruits Ior, who disclosed that the school will open for studies in September this year, said it is not restricted to only indigent children but children from other parts of the state.