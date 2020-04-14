Hoodlums: IGP deploys intervention squads to Lagos, Ogun

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

In its determination to curb recent activities of hoodlums on the border communities between Lagos and Ogun States, the Inspector General of Police Mohammed (IGP) Abubakar Adamu has ordered the immediate deployment of additional intelligence and operational assets of the Force to the troubled states.

In a statement made available yesterday to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Frank Mba, said the Special Squads being led by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Peter Ogunyanwo is comprising Police Mobile Force (PMF) Units, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS).

According to the statement, the Special Squads are to strengthen security and bolster public confidence in the affected areas.

It stated that Ogunyanwo, who doubles as the DIG in charge of the Department of Research and Planning of the Force and the coordinating DIG for South-West geopolitical zone, would oversee the deployments of the additional assets to enhance public safety, public confidence and general security in the two affected states.

This came just as the IGP has ordered commissioners of police across the country to immediately rejig the security architecture in their various commands to effectively tackle all emerging crimes associated with the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to the statement, the commissioners of police are also to intensify patrols around residential areas, markets, shopping malls and all critical national infrastructures in their jurisdictions.

In addition, the Assistant Inspectors General of Police in the 12 zonal commands have also been directed by the IGP “to bring their supervisory role to bear by ensuring that the Commands under their Zones are safe and secure for the citizenry to live and thrive.”

It stated that already, a total number of 191 suspects have been arrested in Lagos and Ogun States in connection with the incidents.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects arrested in the Agbado, Ifo, Otta and Agege axis include 15 locally-made guns, 52 live cartridges, 42 Cutlasses and axes and large quantity of weeds suspected to be Marijuana.

It advised members of the public with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of criminal activities in the affected areas to contact DIG, Peter B. Ogunyanwo via GSM No: 0803 389 3226. The control room numbers for Lagos Command are: 08127155132, 08065154338 and 07055462708 while that of Ogun Command are: 08081770416 and 08081770419.