Hisbah to deploy 900 personnel to help the aged, children at eid grounds

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Kano state Hisbah Board has said that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to deploy 900 personnel to ensure security and safety of small and old-aged persons while entering and exiting eid praying grounds on Eid-el Kabir day.

The hisbah announced this by the Commander General of the Board, Harun Muhammad Ibn-Sina, via a statement by its spokesman, Lawan Ibrahim Fagge on Saturday.

“As the Eidel – kabir is around the corner, and over 900 of our corps members were approved to be deployed to ensure the security, and safety of small and old aged persons while entering and exiting all Eidel – ground mosques, for the forth coming Eidel – kabir prayer and other festivities.”

The statement said the Commander General of the Board, Ibn Sina announced this yesterday at the board’s headquarters, in sharada quarters, as part of the Board’s preparation towards achieving optimum result on Eidel – kabir prayer.

He explained that the Hisbah corps would take active roles to aid aged persons while entering and exiting the eid ground on sallah day, adding that male corps would take care of male worshippers while female corps to take care of the female.