Hisbah recovers 11 abandoned babies, 63 children in Kebbi

The Kebbi State Hisbah Committee has said it recovered 11 abandoned babies and 20 abducted single and married women in 2019.

Abubakar Muhammad, the state Director of Shari’a/Hisbah, told the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, that 63 cases of missing children were resolved and reunited with their parents.

He added that the committee also resolved 210 disputes between spouses, friends, parents and children, among others within the year in review.

Mr Muhammad said the committee also recorded 19 unwanted pregnancies, buried – alive baby, two homosexual case, six forced marriages and two cases of Hajj fraud.

“I appeal to parents to monitor the whereabouts of their children at all times and to be mindful of their activities among peers.”

He also revealed that 12 youth were arrested for camping young girls in hotels, while 25 women were also arrested for prostitution.

He said 11 youth and women were arrested for drug addiction, 19 women for abortion and three other women married with pregnancy.

“We have a huge task and could not have been successful without the support of the state government and collaboration with other security agencies,” Mr Muhammad said.

The director appealed to the state government to resuscitate the 21 local government Hisbah offices for smooth operations.(NAN).