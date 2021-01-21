Hisbah arrests 19 women over ‘immoral acts’ in Kano

Share This





















The Commandant, Kano State Hisbah Board, Dr Haruna Ibn-Sina, said 19 women had been arrested over alleged involvement in immoral acts in Kano metropolis.

The commandant confirmed the arrest in a statement signed by Malam Lawal Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer of the board in Kano on Wednesday.

He said that the suspects were apprehended on Jan. 19, at about 9:00p.m in Nassarawa Park and Green Restaurant while engaging in taking intoxicants along Ahmadu Bello Way.

He said the arrest was based on directives given by the state government on a fresh ban on the activities of viewing and event centres across the state due to spread of COVID-19 cases.

“All the 19 suspects are female and aged above 20 years.

“18 of the suspects are first timers offenders, while the remaining one had once been arrested,” he said.

He advised parents to stop buying big phones for their wards, but train them to be responsible.

According to the statement, those that were first offenders have been handed over to their families with warnings, while the remaining one will be thoroughly advised.

Newsmen report that immoral acts are banned under Sharia law operating in Kano State. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...