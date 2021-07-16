Hisba arrests woman with 97 bottles of alcohol in Jigawa

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa state Hisba command has arrested a 45 year old woman for allegedly smuggling and selling of alcoholic drinks in Ringim local Government area of the state.

This was disclosed by the State commander of Hisba General Ibrahim Dahiru Garki while speaking to news men in Dutse the state capital.

He said the woman was arrested in Ringim by the personnels of the command after they received security report from good people of the area.

Garki explained that the woman had been disguising as a traveler using traveling bag to arrange the alcohol and taking it to her customers.

According to him, the command succeeded in arresting the suspect with ninety seven bottles of different kinds of alcoholic drinks.

The Hisba commander said the woman was handed over to police for further investigation before she was taken to court for violation of stipulated law.

He noted that drinking or selling of alcohol are been barred in Jigawa State under Islamic and state law, therefore anyone caught violating the rules will face the wrath of the law.

Garki therefore urged good people of the state to always feed the command with useful information of any places were the act of social vises is taking place.