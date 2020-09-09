Hike in fuel/electricity prices: We stand with masses, labour, CSOs, by PDP

Share This





















….Urges FG to allow private sector drive economy

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said yesterday that they are standing solidly with the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, the civil society organisations and ordinary Nigerians in the demand for the reversal of the hike in fuel pump price and electricity.

The PDP leadership has also advised the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal government to allow the private sector to drive the economy, pointing out that the government has failed.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, while addressing the party’s supporters made up mainly of women and youths at the party’s presidential campaign office, Legacy House, in Abuja, noted that rather than facing the reality of the detrimental state of the nation, the Buhari presidency has resulted to propaganda.

The aggrieved members were at the PDP office to protest what they described as insensitivity of the Buhari government to the suffering of Nigerians with the recent hike in fuel price and electricity tariff.

Secondus, who addressed the PDP supporters in company of other members of its National Working Committee, NWC, said, “We want to assure our people, that we are standing with the NLC, civil societies and we are standing with ordinary Nigerians in this trying period in what they are going through, their pains.

“On behalf of the leadership of our party, we have taken measures to let the world know that we can’t go on like this.

“What we want to advise the government if they will listen, is to allow the private sector to drive the economy because they have failed.

“That is what is happening in other countries. All civilized countries in the world, it is the private sector that drives the economy. APC can’t do it and they have failed.

The PDP National Chairman berated

the APC government for failing to fulfill promises and its non -people oriented policies capable of aggravating the hardship of the people.

His words, “They made several promises. Including reducing the pump price of fuel, allowing the refineries to work, they made a firm commitment and promises to the people.

“They also promised that Naira will be equal to one dollar. They made all kinds of promises., including creating employment for all our youths and tgat power problem will be a thing of the past within six months.

“They made these promises in 2015 when a bag of rice was 8,000 naira. Today, a bag of rice is 35,000 naira.

“Nigeria has become the headquarters of poverty in the world. In all ramifications, transportation, health sector, education is a colossal failure. “On the issue of the security, by 2015 it was only northeast. But today, the insecurity has engulfed all sections of this country.

“Our people are dying, no more farmland, our people are dying of hunger, poverty, herdsmen, the crime rate has risen to the highest level.

“I want to ask Nigerians whether they have fulfilled their promises or not.? It is a colossal failure. Every responsible government must be very careful in making promises.

“Are we better off? Have they improved on the economy? The situation in Nigeria is pathetic, it has worsened.

“Our people are going through pains, hardships and sorrow. And this government is clueless”, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...