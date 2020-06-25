Herdsmen/Farmers Crisis: Report says FG, Army restored peace in warring communities

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

A pro- democracy group, the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CASJET) has hailed the Federal Government and Nigerian Army for halting the age-long farmers-herders crisis ravaging parts of the country.

The report made available by the group, detailed how President Muhammadu Buhari and the Army miraculously restored peace to warring communities to end the perennial clashes.

According to the well-documented report, shortly after being sworn-in, President Buhari, in June 2015, constituted a Strategic Action Committee to look into herders-farmers crisis and make recommendations that would address it.

Without this intervention, the centre reckoned that perhaps the nation would have ultimately slid into chaos along religious and ethnic lines which would have in turn had a toll on the economy.

The report maintained that from all available indices, no Nigerian community is under occupation by herdsmen even though the herders-farmers conflict has become more significant in recent times.

“Although the government had in the past taken some measures to address this phenomenon, the increasing desertification and the effects of climate change have further increased the drive for the herdsmen to move further south in search of grazing land and pasture for their livestock,” the report said.

Among others, the report, however, urged the FG to deploy more security personnel in “affected areas; ensure they are better equipped; improve local ties to gather better intelligence, and respond speedily to early warnings and distress calls”.

It further called for the freezing of enforcement and reform of state anti-grazing legislation as well as heightened herder-farmer dialogues.

