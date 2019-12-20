Herdsmen, farmers bicker over attack in Delta community

Share This





















From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Herdsmen currently on rampage in Ebu Community in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State in the early hours of Thursday allegedly attacked and injured ten farmers at their various farm lands after destroying their crops with their cattle.

It was gathered that the injured farmers are at present admitted into various hospitals in Ebu Community and Asaba where they are being treated for severe injuries sustained from the attack allegedly initiated by the rampaging herdsmen

But on of their leaders, Shehu Musa who spoke to journalists in Asaba, denied the attack on the farmers, saying that the farmers’ attempt to kill them in the bush where they do their farming was foiled, adding that it was in the process the herdsmen retaliated and dislodged them.

Also speaking to journalists, Kema Egunu, a senior farmer in Ebu Community noted that the situation had degenerated to the level where the herdsmen apart from destroying their crops, are at present razing down farm huts, adding that such dastardly acts need to be nipped in the bud before it escalates further.

Kema, however, called on the state government and the security agencies to intervene over the matter, adding that the alleged invasion and the subsequent attack on the ten farmers, had left tales of sorrow and bitterness in their hearts, especially the fear of the unknown in the heart of the residents and other farmers.

He said, “ following the situation, those who attempted to challenge them , particularly the farmers in Ebu Community are now living in the fear of the unknown considering the AK47s they operate within the bush and are ready to kill anyone.”

One of the victims, Ojortule Okolo whose crops were completely destroyed by the suspected herdsmen, noted that the people in the community are at present at the mercy of these herdsmen, given the level of destruction recorded in the past one year, adding that this development include:” Bamiyor Abboh, Ojore Onome, Odu Ayinka, Sunday Egenu, Sunday Agochi and Chief Dikenwe Okolo whose farm crops were destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Delta state Police Command through the Commissioner, Adeleke Adeyinka who confirmed the incident, said investigation was ongoing, adding that the police will do everything possible to arrest those who were responsible for the attack and the destruction of the crops in the community.

He warned those causing trouble to desist to avoid the long arms of the police.