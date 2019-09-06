Herders, farmers clash: Police arrest 5 suspects as 1 killed in Jigawa

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one Alhaji Sama’ila Mai unguwar Yabaza as a result of land dispute between Fulani herders and farmers in Iggi village area of Birnin Kudu local government in Jigawa State.

The Command also confirmed the arrest of five people whom are suspected for fuelling the tussle.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Abdul Jinjiri said, the incident happened on last Monday night.

He said, the 80 years old man Alhaji Sama’ila lost his life as a result of the dispute on whom to have the control of Yabaje grazing land between the farmers and herders living around the area.

He said, the policemen were deployed to the area and have already brought the situation under control.

Speaking to our reporter in Dutse , the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Jigawa, Mr. Sa’idu Musa Gagarawa said, the crisis started when some farmers attacked two Fulani cattle rearers and injured them seriously.

“Unfortunately before the matter reported to the authority some group of Fulani youth went on reprisal attack and person confirmed dead while another one injured.”

The Miyatti Allah chairman also confirmed that the crisis was centred on the issue of land control, “the dispute on the said grazing land assigned to Fulani for several years has been resolved by the community leaders but it appears now some unpatriotic people and enemies of peace want to create a scene that will not go well to everybody.”

The state Governor, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar has in the last few weeks warned all 27 local government council chairmen against encroachment in to cattle routes and grazing reserves which are identified as main causes of trouble between herders and farmers in the state.

Badaru said, his government will not be hesitant to decisively deal with any local government chairman or any person found using his position to cause trouble through violation of the land use act.

“I’m issuing a strong warning to all the 27 local government chairmen to be ready to receive query if anyone of them allows such problem to happen within his domain “, said the governor.

He stated that, “there is no politician, no matter how highly placed he is, that would be allowed to cause crisis as a result of their selfishness and greediness to acquire lands.”

“Denying the Fulani herder from using the grazing routes and reserves due to encroachment by farmers or individuals will no longer be condoned by my administration and there is a committee under the Secretary of State Government that was mandated to ensure compliance by affected people”, he declared.