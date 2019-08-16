HEKAN Church tasks parents on sound upbringing of children

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The National Chairman of the United Church of Christ in Nations, HEKAN, Children Sunday School Department, Joseph Kukayanda John has called on parents to provide sound moral, religious teachings and value education to their children, while they serve as good moral examples

He made the call at the opening ceremony of the 18th HEKAN Annual National Sunday school conference in Kaduna yesterday.

kukayanda said over two thousand teenagers from across HEKAN churches in Nigeria are in Kaduna for the five days conference aimed at grooming the children on good morals, religious teachings, respect for elders among other things so as to become good future leaders According to him, parents must always serve as good examples to their children, especially with the emergence of social media which many are using to engage in different crimes