Harmattan: Charcoal smoke kills 2 in Jos

Share This





















From Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau Jos

Residents of Gangare community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State are mourning the death of two friends, Saminu Idris (25) and Idris Dahiru, (25) who stifled from charcoal smokes and died Saturday morning.

It was learnt that the incident occurred midnight around 12:30am after the deceased burnt charcoal to warm their apartment as they got to sleep, due to lowest degree of temperature the state has been experiencing.

The National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC) had on Friday announced that the temperature in Jos had decreased to 6.9 degree Celsius, turning the metropolis being most coldest nationwide.

Aliyu Idris Adam, a father to Saminu Idris, one of the deceased persons who confirmed the incident on Sunday, told our correspondent that his family has received the news with shock, nothing that “It is the will of God, who creates them; it’s their destiny.”

He however, enjoined the residents of Gangare community to refrain from burning charcoal in sleeping rooms to remain safe of being suffocated.