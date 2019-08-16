Hand over to SGF, Buhari orders Obono-Obla

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

President Muhammad Buhari, has ordered Chief Okoi Obono-Obla to handover to the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata.

This is following the immediate suspension of the Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovering of Public Property (SPIP) by the federal government over alleged administrative misconduct and other related offenses.

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Justice, James Odaudu, Thursday, Obono-Obla was suspended following the receipt and consideration of the interim investigative report of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on the matter.

According to the statement, President Buhari has ordered the ICPC to conclude its investigations and proceed to prosecute Chief Okoi Obono-Obla.

''Meanwhile, the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, Esq. has been directed to immediately take over the affairs of the Special Investigative Panel (SPIP),'' the statement concluded.