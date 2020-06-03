Hajj 2020: We are awaiting Saudi decision, says NAHCON

Share This





















By Maryam Garba Hassan

The Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alh. Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has said that the Commission is still waiting for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to make an official decision on this year’s Hajj pilgrimage before making its own.

Hassan spoke at a seminar hosted by the Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (NAHCON) via Zoom Video Conference on the topic “The Future of Hajj and Umrah operations After the Pandemic”.

A statement issued by the Commission,s Mousa Ubandawaki, said the Chairman who was the lead discussant stated among others, the economic impact of the Covid-19 on Hajj in Nigeria, alternative action or activities that can be undertaken by Muslims that had plans to perform this year’s Hajj in the face of global lockdown.

He however, expressed optimism that the 2020 Hajj could still hold in spite of the fear and uncertainty due to the Corona Virus pandemic.

According to him, only the Saudi authorities can take the final decision. We can only take our own decision in the light of Saudi one”.

He expressed the hope that the 2020 Hajj may eventually hold against the backdrop of the kingdom forward steps to combat the spread of the virus and the number of recoveries recorded.

He highlighted some of the heartwarming factors to include, the recent reopening of the mosques for prayers and easing of lockdown across the country.

